Darts players keen to shoot in new-look clubhouse post-COVID-19

Maryborough District Darts Association assistant secretary Elizabeth Kuss shows the new amenities for people with disabilities, built recently at the clubhouse.

DARTS players in Maryborough have a new-look clubhouse to return to when the coronavirus restriction is lifted on indoor sporting centres in Queensland.

Maryborough District Darts Association treasurer Graeme Rossiter said the club was primed to re-open with new amenities, airconditioning and front entrance.

“We’ve been shut since March 30 due to the pandemic but when we do get started again, everything is ready to go for the Darts Queensland Senior Zone Championships, which had to be postponed.”

Mr Rossiter said the refurbished amenities block was made possible with the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s contribution of $50,000 from the Sport and Recreation Capital Assistance Fund 2018-19.

“The refurbishment included the installation of non-slip tiles, an extra toilet for the ladies, three urinals for the men, and a full unit with shower and toilet for people with disabilities,” he said.

“We thank the council very much for the $50,000 funding. The MDDA also contributed $28,000 towards the $78,000 project.”

Mr Rossiter said the MDDA had also upgraded the front entrance of its clubhouse, built in the 1980s, and installed airconditioning.

“The front was looking shabby with old carpet on the floor and outdated paint,” he said.

“We also needed to have airconditioning to hold major tournaments, which we did at a cost of about $64,000.”

Mr Rossiter said MDDA still hoped to hold the state championships before the Australian championships in November.

“There are also a couple of major tournaments to play before we get to that,” he said.

Refurbishment works were carried out by Nelson Construction and painting contractor RC and SJ Hanson, with donations of time from members Kevin Alexander (electrician), Craig Coe and Mitchell Kimber (plumbers), and other members.

Assistant secretary Elizabeth Kuss said MDDA had 103 members and met every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and some weekends for representative games and state tournaments.