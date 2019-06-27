Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Baby dies from case of meningococcal

by NATASHA EMECK
27th Jun 2019 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BABY has died from a case of meningococcal after being taken to Royal Darwin Hospital in critical condition

A spokeswoman from the Department of Health said the infant contracted meningococcal B and was brought to RDH in critical condition on June 13 before passing away today.

"It is requested that the privacy of the family be respected at this sad time," she said.

The case brought the total number of meningococcal infections for the NT this year to five, with the last four cases all being the W strain.

The previous cases have occurred in both the Top End and Central Australia and in both adults and children.

None of these cases have been connected.

More Stories

darwin health meningococcal

Top Stories

    DRUG RAIDS: Three charged with string of offences

    premium_icon DRUG RAIDS: Three charged with string of offences

    News Three people have been arrested after a two-day police sting targeting Fraser Coast drug offenders

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:58 PM
    Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    premium_icon Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    Crime The man was sitting in his car which was parked on a footpath

    Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    premium_icon Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    News The station is one of six who are taking part in the trial

    • 27th Jun 2019 12:18 PM
    DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    premium_icon DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    Crime Toogoom couple caught growing and selling marijuana