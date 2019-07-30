Menu
The man reported to be the ‘Alex’ who accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was allegedly searching for at the Palms Motel during the first minutes of his alleged rampage, Alexandros Deligiannis, outside the Darwin Local Court. Picture: Keri Megelus
Crime

Darwin gunman’s ‘Alex’ set to contest driving charges

by JASON WALLS
30th Jul 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was reportedly searching for on the night he allegedly gunned down four people last month has again appeared in court.

Alexandros Deligiannis is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to obey the direction of a police officer, drug-driving and driving while disqualified.

On Monday, his lawyer Shane McMaster, indicated Deligiannis would be pleading guilty to drug-driving and unlicensed driving but would contest the other charges.

Mr McMaster told the Darwin Local Court the prosecution's evidence lacked "the requisite mental element" to prove the unlawful use charge and that Deligiannis stopped after a "reasonable time" when directed to do so by police.

Prosecutor Steve Ledek said one police witness and one civilian witness would be called to give evidence and Mr McMaster said it was "almost certain" his client would also take the stand.

Deligiannis's bail was extended until the hearing on October 22.

