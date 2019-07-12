Menu
Aussie mum dies in Bali

by LAUREN ROBERTS, Health Reporter
12th Jul 2019 6:08 AM
A HEARTBROKEN NT family is crowd-funding to bring their "amazing mother" home after she died suddenly in Bali.

A GoFundMe for Donna Dwyer's family has raised $7780 in two days.

Set up by friend Dana Walsh - the fundraiser described Ms Dwyer as a "vibrant member of the Darwin community" who would be missed.

"This lovely young Darwin family has lost their mother/wife suddenly in Bali," Ms Walsh said.

"She was an amazing mother and has left behind a young family who are still coming to terms with this tragedy.

"The family are raising funds to help return Donna home to Darwin and for the funeral expenses.

"All contributions will be greatly appreciated to help ease the burden this family is enduring."

The tributes for Ms Dwyer have already poured in.

"Donna, everyone is in shock an can't believe this has happened in the community," one person wrote.

"You were so lovely and friendly to speak to each time we got the chance to speak.

"Your beautiful boys were cheeky an such wonderful children to look after.

"Condolences go out to Kieren, your beautiful boys, and your family and friends at this sad time."

Another donor wrote of her heartbreak.

"So saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Donna," she said.

"Our children were in the same day care class and school. Sending lots of support to her family, esp her boys and Kieren who I am sure are completely lost without her right now."

To donate, visit - https://www.gofundme.com/dwyer-family-fund

