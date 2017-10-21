Date for Coen Ashton's funeral yet to be confirmed

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A DATE is yet to be set for the funeral of organ donation advocate Coen Ashton, who died last week after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

The former Maryborough man died in hospital in Melbourne after he moved there with his family to receive treatment after his kidneys started failing.

The 20-year-old underwent a double lung transplant five years ago, which sparked his motto - my donor, my hero.

Before his lung transplant, he travelled the length of the Murray River on a jet ski to raise awareness for organ donation.

A post on his Facebook page confirmed that Coen's funeral would be held in Melbourne in the Williamstown area.

"We want a venue that will have room for everyone wanting to share their respect for Coen," the post read.

The post said October 28, 29 or 30 were possible dates for the funeral at this stage.

Last week Channel 10's The Project, which did several interviews with Coen during his life, aired a moving tribute.

His family issued a statement saying their beloved son and brother had "never wasted a single day".

"He loved sharing his zest for life and changed many people's lives along the way," the statement from his parents Dawn and Mark and brother Kai said.

"He enjoyed having everyone along to follow his life adventure.

"We will dearly miss him and the adventures he sent us on.

"There are no regrets, Coen never wasted a day."