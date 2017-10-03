Date for PubFest confirmed, but what will be the theme?

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

WHILE this year's theme for PubFest was outback and green, next year's remains to be seen.



But organisers of the World's Greatest PubFest, held in Maryborough each year, have confirmed the date for next year's event will be May 6.



The hotels that will be involved and the charity that will receive money is still yet to be decided.



Last year Rural Aid received funding from the event.



At the moment the focus of organisers remains on finding a new system to count Maryborough's PubFest revellers to help the city reclaim its world record.



Earlier this year thousands of people turned out to the event and enough crawl cards were sold to break the record.



The problem was getting people to hand them back in at the end of the day.



Organiser Brendan Heit was investigating a new system to count the number of people who took part in the world record, but said there was no doubt the event itself was a huge success, despite not reclaiming the record.



"All the hotels involved did really good out of the day, the crowds were awesome," he said.



"We're definitely still enthusiastic."



Meanwhile people can still make suggestions about the colour and theme they would like to see next year at the World's Greatest PubFest Facebook page.

