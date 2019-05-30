Fight date set for Geyer’s NRL Memes defamation case

THE date has been set for NRL's biggest upcoming fight, former Panthers great Mark Geyer versus Fouad Ghosn.

NRL Memes's alleged owner Mr Ghosn was not in court on Thursday as the defamation matter brought by Geyer's daughter Montanna was adjourned to September 5.

Mr Ghosn is being sued by Montanna Maxlee Geyer over a post that incorrectly alleged she was involved in a sex tape that was published on NRL Meme's Facebook page in March.

The infamous page had 300,000 followers, was responsible for leaking the Dylan Napa sex tapes and shut down after the Geyer scandal.

The post about Ms Geyer surfaced during the Tyrone May sex tapes scandal, which showed two woman having sex and led to May being charged for leaking the videos and stood down from the Penrith Panthers.

The post that Mr Ghosn is being sued for had a photo of Ms Geyer with the caption, "The bird in the Tyrone May video is Mark Geyer's daughter. Happy days at Penrith."

Geyer saw the post and demanded it be taken down.

"Can someone tell me where/who runs this page, and where they operate (out) of? NOW!" Geyer wrote.

He then went on the attack, saying it wasn't his daughter in the video.

Before the week was over, Geyer had engaged Brydens Lawyer to sue the owner of the page, believed to Mr Ghosn.

They served Mr Ghosn with the statement of claim notice on May 23.

The NRL Memes page was shut down, but a new NRL Memes page was started. It has since been changed to Footy Memes.

Still from a video allegedly showing an unidentified Penrith Panthers NRL player grabbing the throat of a woman.

Published on that new page are two doctored photographs that show Ghosn and Geyer together, one boxing and the other hugging.

Also published on the page is the 16-page statement of claim from the defamation case, including the cover letter with Mr Ghosn's North Parramatta address.

The claim states the post, which was also republished on NRL Quality Memes, implied Ms Geyer was the "type of person who freely allowed a film to be taken of her whilst she was having sex with Tyrone May for the purpose of sharing with others".

It also falsely implied Ms Geyer "is the girl in the Tyrone May sex video", it states.

On Thursday, the matter was adjourned until September 5 to allow both legal teams to prepare for the fight.

Ghosn has until June 27 to file his defence to the claims.

By the end of July, each party has to file the documents they will require to prove their case and by the end of August answer any questions while under oath.

They will then come back to court to battle it out.