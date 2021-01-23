Menu
More than a week after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump, we finally know when his trial will begin.
Politics

Date set for Trump's impeachment trial

by Sam Clench,Emma Reynolds and Natalie Wolfe
23rd Jan 2021 6:15 AM

The US House of Representatives will formally send the article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, meaning his impeachment trial will begin the following day.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the news on the floor of the chamber today.

"I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi, who informed me that the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday," he said.

The Senate is required to start the trial at 1pm the following day (Wednesday AEDT).

"Now, I've heard some of my Republican colleagues argue that this trial would be unconstitutional because Donald Trump is no longer in office. An argument that has been roundly repudiated, debunked, by hundreds of constitutional scholars, left, right and centre, and defies basic common sense," Mr Schumer continued.

"It makes no sense whatsoever that a president or any official could commit a heinous crime against our country and then be permitted to resign, so as to avoid accountability and a vote to disbar them from future office. It makes no sense.

"Regardless, the purveyors of this unusual argument are trying to delay the inevitable.

"The Senate will conduct a trial. It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial. But make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection - insurrection - against the United States."

We are not misquoting him there. He said "erection". And if that is the charge, then let's be honest, we're probably heading for an acquittal here.


