Bingera celebrate winning the 2019 Wide Bay Premier League title.
Soccer

Dates for this year’s Wide Bay Premier League competition set

Shane Jones
4th Jan 2020 12:00 AM

FOOTBALL: For the first time in two years the new football season will start with league action rather than cup competition.

The Chronicle can reveal the start of the new season will be held on March 6 for some and March 7 for the rest.

This will include all Football Fraser Coast competitions and the Wide Bay Premier League and Wide Bay League 2 competitions.

The league competition will run for two weeks before the start of the FFA Cup.

“I was actually looking at that today (yesterday),” Football Queensland Wide Bay manager Ash Bratten said.

“The FFA Cup will start on March 21.”

Bratten said the Triple M Division 1 Cup was likely to start on March 4.

But nothing has been finalised and it will be dependent on what happens with the other competitions.

Today is also significant for all competitions with registrations now open for all players if they want to play this year.

“Hopefully everyone can register and sort it out as quickly as we can,” Bratten said.

“The quicker we can get them the quicker we can sort out where teams will be playing.”

To register for the new season head to https://bit.ly/2QGix4D.

