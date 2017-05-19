Dating, romance and investment scams among the worst

A HERVEY Bay police officer is concerned scams are becoming tougher to crack after burning a staggering $300 million hole in our pockets in 2016, according to recent figures.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow warns scammers are increasingly changing their methods.

"They are getting better and better, after each scam we identity they then go an make improvements, they are constantly changing the way they do things and are good at what they do unfortunately,” Ms Nancarrow said.

"They have got such a big tool box to use things to scam people, one biggest is they prey on emotions whether through any medium, they play to people's emotions and suck them in.

"If they can tell that the victim has got a little bit of interest in their voice, they will play on excitement or anxiety that they are showing,” she said.

The recent Australian Competition and Consumer Commission report (ACCC) revealed 155,035 scams had been reported in 2016, a 47% surge on the year before.

Dating, romance and investment scams caused significant financial damage, with those aged between 55-64 most at risk.

"There's an issue everywhere everyone is vulnerable, whether it be door to door, over the phone, via snail mail or email; it doesn't really matter where you live in our current times, anyone can be a victim to scams,” she said.

"They prey on their specific target. If you come across anything suspicious just report it .”

Gympie resident Elina Juusola-Halonen is one of hundreds of thousands across the nation who fall victim to scams each year.

In 2014 she was contacted by a man on Facebook who she eventually became close to and thought he felt the same way.

"At that time I was bored and I was pretty vulnerable,” Elina said.

"He wanted to chat and so I chatted. At that time I didn't realise what it was, he got me in very quickly with his way, he was very, very clever, in the way that he always answered me, and answered my questions.

"I was very intrigued by him, we were chatting on Skype and emails and he called me. So I thought he was real.”

Two months later, the man behind the screen started asking Elina for money.

"The moment I sent the money in my suspicious came, I thought something was really wrong. I found very quickly that this was a scam,” she said.

It left her rattled, and she's since published a book on her experience, pledging to help spare other potential victims.

"I thought I needed to share this publicly, it is very easy to fall for, the scammers are getting more and more educated and that is their job to find vulnerability in their target so they can get the money,” she said.

She's now working on her second book, 'Love on the Line 2' which aims to empower people who have been traumatise by a similar experience.

"I want to make other people aware that on online and social media, every time somebody is trying to befriend you it could be a scammer,” she said.

"If you had this kind of experience it will never leave you, and it will make your life bad.”

To report a scam visit www.Scamwatch.com.au