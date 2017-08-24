26°
Daughter beats Maryborough cook with his own recipe

Boni Holmes
| 24th Aug 2017 11:00 AM
Maryborough cook Robert Ullmann has returned with the blue ribbon seal of approval for his fruit cake entries into the Brisbane Ekka.
Maryborough cook Robert Ullmann has returned with the blue ribbon seal of approval for his fruit cake entries into the Brisbane Ekka.

ROBERT Ullmann may be "woohooing” about his latest wins at the Ekka but his daughter took the cake when she beat him at the state level competition - with his recipe.

Maryborough's competitive cook has been fine-tuning his fruit cake recipe for years and just won the most prestigious award for the fourth year running at the Brisbane Ekka.

But he is still kicking himself he didn't submit his alternative cake to the sub-branch competition.

Robert has been entering the cookery section of the local, zone and state competitions for more than 20 years.

"I am just so wild at myself,” he said.

"I made a cake for the sub-chamber competition - the first cake I made was for the Ekka and it wasn't quite right so I made another one.

"It was a different recipe and it had a little bit of discolouration on top and I wasn't sure about it so I left it at home.

"I think it probably would of won - this one I didn't even get a place.”

The champion cook said his daughter had been cooking and entering into show competitions.

"She has beaten me - got a place ahead of me - and it's my recipe that she uses,” he mused.

But Robert still cooked up a treat when he took out the Florence Morgan Memorial prize for rich dark fruit cake and The Ron Westaway Memorial prize for his boiled fruit cake.

He also took out the Champion of Fruit Cakes, firsts, thirds and a highly commended for other fruit cake categories at the Brisbane Ekka.

"The competition was very keen this year - when you get 11 cake entries and you get number one you have to give it a woohoo.”

Topics:  cookery award ekka 2017 fccommunity fruit cake maryborough

