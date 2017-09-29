Daughter of same sex couple speaks out

Hervey Bay's Seventh-Day Adventist Church has made its stance clear for the gay marriage debate. A family tired of the argument daughter Tahnee Williams, Natalie Stone and her mother Janet Wolf.

Hervey Bay's Seventh-Day Adventist Church has made its stance clear for the gay marriage debate. A family tired of the argument daughter Tahnee Williams, Natalie Stone and her mother Janet Wolf.

ALL Tahnee Williams wants is to see her mother happy.

But in order to do so, there's one step which needs to be taken.

Legalising same sex marriage.

Four years ago, Tahnee's mother, Nicole Stone, joined in a civil union with her partner Natalie Stone (formerly Wolff).

And despite the couple in a happy relationship, the journey has been anything but smooth sailing for Tahnee.

With Australians being urged to vote yes or no in the marriage equality plebiscite, Tahnee said the public were forgetting the direct impact such decisions have on the children of same sex couples.

"I don't think children are considered enough within the decision," she said.

"Not only are couples affected but so are us kids who have to deal with the judgement and bullying and seeing our parents hurt."

Two years ago, Tahnee was given an assessment piece which required her to write a mock letter to the United Nations.

When it came to deciding which issue to base her letter on, Tahnee didn't have to think twice.

"Knowing that (gay marriage) is such a large issue in the world, that was my first choice," she said.

"It affects so many people in the world and it's something which needs to be changed."

Now 16-years-old, Tahnee said her primary school days were a challenge having been bullied for her mother's sexual orientation.

"Being younger then it wasn't accepted as much so I'd get bullied all the time," she said.

"You end up getting used to it after a while but people always death stare you or have a jab at you which really sucks because we're no different as a family."

Not only does it affect each person individually, Tahnee said it also put strain on her family as a whole.

"When people treat us differently it really hurts us because why are we seen as different?" she said.

"Love is love. There are no boundaries and it doesn't matter what age, sex, culture or religion you follow, we're all the same."

And for those who may be wondering, Tahnee received an A+ for her assignment.

Marriage Equality by Tahnee Williams

IMAGINE if the person who you've spent your life with was lying on a hospital bed, on life support and you were excluded from any decision making on turning the life support off or having any say in it at all because you weren't classified as family or legally married.

How would you feel?

Good afternoon members of the United Nations, my name is Tahnee Williams.

I am here on behalf of thousands of Australians, not only men and women but children as well.

It has come to my attention that the bill of marriage equality has passed in some countries and not others.

Sadly, Australia is one of these countries for now.

This situation affects every human being, no matter what your beliefs are.

Being happy is one of the main keys in life and many people do whatever it takes for them to be happy.

Although in Australia, there are thousands of couples who are happy, but can't legally get married because they are in love with the same sex.

Although if they separate they still have the same responsibilities as a legalised married couple.

Can you please tell me how this is fair?

It is proven that out of 100 people, 62% of Australians agree that marriage equality should be allowed, yet it is still not legal.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott believes that marriage is only between a man and a woman whereas his opposition Bill Shorten believes that marriage is between two people who love each other, no matter what sex they may be.

Also, he states 'We say to all young gay people: we are proud of you for who you are, you belong.'

By saying this he means that everyone should be and have the same rights.

As a daughter of a woman who is a lesbian I feel that sometimes us children are forgotten.

We too are also affected by this situation.

No, we cannot change how our parents are nor would I ever want to change how my mother is, but the amount of love and respect I have for her is just as strong as any other mother and daughter relationship.

Every child loves and respects their mother and father for who they are, and even extending out to other family and friends.

I'm sure that many other children will agree with me that even though they have LGBT parents, the love for them isn't lowered at all.

It's our parents who help us children get through everything and I think they deserve the same rights as any classified by many, normal couple.

Us children also go through the trauma of getting bullied and being classified as being different.

This not only can make us depressed and sad but it also makes us feel unequal to everyone else.

I've been brought up in a same sex relationship and if anything, I believe it has made me more accepting and open minded to everybody's different situations and I believe in no way has it disadvantaged me.

Knowing this situation first hand, it saddens me and confuses me seeing my mother and step mother to be treated as a normal couple when it comes to government payments and funding yet not treated equally in the fact that they cannot be pronounced legally married only 'committed'.

It is understandable that everyone has a right to their own opinion, although who is it hurting for two people of the same sex who love each other to be legally married?

It frustrates me to see TV shows such as 'Married at first sight' where two people who have just met are able to marry, although two people who have been in a long-term relationship can't marry because they are the same sex.

In Australia, the fight for marriage equality is not over, and we all need to continue to support the communities who don't discrimination against race, religion and the gay, lesbian and transgender rights across United Nations.

The postal vote is only just a start.