Daughter upset over care levels at facility

COMPLAINT: The woman's daughter says her mother is served poor food and not kept clean.

A WOMAN has spoken out about the conditions her elderly mother faces at Bundaberg's Pioneer Lodge following from the Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union that residents at the facility were suffering due to chronic understaffing.

Fearing her comments would have a negative impact on the care her 92-year-old mother receives, the woman asked not to be named.

The woman said the care had deteriorated during the last couple of months and she had become so concerned she was actively looking for a new facility.

"One day I went there she had no water at all," she said.

"My mum is not very mobile and her cup had no water in it, it was totally dry.

"Sometimes when she has meals in her room they (don't) put the trays close enough to her.

"Her teeth haven't been cleaned; she has food on her face.

"She hasn't been smelling or feeling clean lately."

The woman also raised concerns about the quality of the food her mother was given.

"Sometimes at night they'll give her sandwiches and it will have a extra slice of bread on the side," she said.

"They should have a piece of fruit or a custard - another piece of bread is too easy.

"The food is not appetising and isn't good nutritional food."

The woman said her mother has been placed in winter clothing in the middle of summer and, when she tried to raise numerous concerns, she could never find a staff member to speak with.

"If you want to ask them something you can never find someone," she said.

"They put the older ones like mum, (who) can't fend for themselves, and put them in front of a TV. Half the time it's not on or it's on an ad channel.

"There's no interaction."

The woman said it was upsetting to see elderly people treated in such a way.

"It's just so sad ... who wants to be treated like that at the end of their life?" she said.

"They should be treated with love and respect.

"In the last couple of days I've looked into shifting mum to another nursing home."

A spokesperson for Blue Care said the specific issues had not been raised with the service manager at the facility.

"Any issues raised by residents or their families are taken very seriously," the spokesperson said.

"We strongly encourage all families to report any concerns they may have to their service manager so that issues can be reviewed and if required addressed immediately."