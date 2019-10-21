Menu
Two men are facing trial over the murder of Mundubbera man Gary Ryan, who died in 2016. Picture: Erica Murree
Daughter’s desperate bid to save ‘murdered’ dad

Danielle Buckley
21st Oct 2019 4:00 PM
A TRIAL has begun over the alleged murder of a man who was found with stab wounds at a Central Queensland property three years ago.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump stand accused of murdering Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

Rockhampton man Mr Crump and Mr Spencer, of Dubbo, are on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court and both have pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

In his opening address Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle said Mr Ryan’s 15-year-old daughter Aimee Ryan, who is now 18, was at home at the time of her father’s murder.

“It would seem the attack was a most brutal and violent one,” Mr Boyle said.

“She went across the road to get help. She tried to keep her father conscious until the ambulance arrived. She saw a pool of blood near tyres … and she saw a sword and also a knife.”

Mr Boyle said at the time of his death, Mr Ryan was in a dispute with his ex-wife Marilyn Ryan over custody arrangements.

Ms Ryan was living in Orange and was in a relationship with Mark Crump, Stephen Crump’s son.

The two men accused were friends, the court heard.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and continues under Justice Martin Burns. — NewsRegional

Fraser Coast Chronicle

