Retail giants’ bold plans to attract more shoppers

Retail stores are thinking outside the box in hopes of getting more shoppers to their stores. Picture: Chris Pavlich

DAVID Jones is moving further down the path of product exclusivity this year as it adapts to a retail environment where consumers have more choice than ever.

Meanwhile, it's main rival Myer is putting customers first while also shrinking its store footprint as it tries to compete with online retailers like Amazon and thousands of boutique stores across the country.

The tough retail market is forcing Australian stores to think outside the box when it comes to their product offerings for customers, who are being squeezed by cost-of-living pressures, low wage growth and rising household expenditure.

David Jones are hoping to lure shoppers in with exclusive products.

While Myer will shrink their stores to compete with giant online retailers. Picture: Jack Atley

David Jones has attacked this challenge head on by upping the amount of ­exclusive brands only available in its department stores, improving its website, investing in customer service and creating unique in-store experiences such as the "shoe heaven" floor of its ­Elizabeth St flagship store.

The floor dedicated to shoes is the only place in Australia where customers can buy specific products from brands like Chanel, Valentino and Roger Vivier.

David Jones general manager of womenswear and accessories Bridget Veals said over 80 per cent of that floor was exclusive.

"We have been really impressed with the fact that a lot of the niche brands we carry that were less known in this market have been exceptionally successful in that store," Ms Veals said.

Myer has taken its own steps down the exclusivity path by having "Only at Myer" brands and categories, reducing its store footprint and improving customer service.

Recent new brands which Myer says will be a point of difference for the brand include Selected Femme, Selected Homme, Vero Moda, Jack London, Twisted Tailor from London, Acqua Di Parma from Italy, The Ordinary (Deciem) and Little Mistress from the UK.

"We will continue to play to our strengths - providing leading brands, experiences and service," a Myer spokesman said.

Today the Australian ­Bureau of Statistics will release its retail sales figures for the month of December, which NAB expects to be down 0.3 per cent.

Retail analyst Geoff Dart from DGC Advisory said the biggest challenge for all retailers this year was to have a compelling offer which actually brings customers - who are struggling with rising healthcare, energy, and food costs - into their stores.

Models Jess Gomes and Victoria Lee will be walking the David Jones catwalk to showcase the latest autumn/winter ranges. Picture: David Caird

"I think people are becoming more discerning. It's harder to get a dollar out of a person's wallet or handbag, and it has been for a quite a while," Mr Dart said.

To differentiate itself from its competitors David Jones will be using the ­popular Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart on Tuesday as a platform to launch its autumn and winter ranges for the upcoming season.

The catwalk runway will feature international models Gemma Ward, Jess Gomes and Victoria Lee but in a change from previous years David Jones will also showcase its food, beauty and home products over the two-day event.