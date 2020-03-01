David Lewis – running for Division 6

A bit about me

SUSAN and I came to Hervey Bay in 1976 and have lived the last 34 years in Division 6.

We have both been heavily involved in our local community

I have represented Division 6 on the council since 2016. Before that, I worked as a lawyer, including many years with Lewis & McNamara and was a member of QCAT before being elected to the council.

I chair the Heritage Advisory Committee and the Environment Advisory Committee, and am on the Audit Committee.

Why I am running

There are so many projects, including ones I have initiated, which need to be brought to a conclusion.

These include the Maryborough – Hervey Bay Rail Trail, new libraries, and in particular my plans for better urban development.

We can work with all parties to build more liveable communities, greener spaces, better connectivity and a real sense of pride in our neighbourhoods.

I believe I bring to the council a sensible, balanced and intelligent perspective.

These attributes, and four years of solid experience, underpin an effective and constructive council.

Top three priorities

Resolving traffic congestion issues especially the entries to Eli Waters; improving bike and mobility paths and crossings and community parks; and continuing my work on community issues, strengthening our cultural sector, and developing a biodiversity strategy to secure our environment for the future.