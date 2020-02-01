David Norman shares why he is running for council

I WAS born and raised on a 3500 acre property near Monto and moved to Urangan to live nearly 40 years ago. I am very happily married to my wife Donna and we have two adult sons.

I have an Associate Diploma in Stock & Meat Inspection and tertiary qualifications in Applied Science (Food Technologies and Food Processing), a Diploma in Business, as well as Leadership, Business Management, Quality Assurance, Management Systems Auditing, and Developing High Performance Teams.

Why do you want to run for council?

I have always had a strong interest in the welfare and governance of my community, though have only recently had the time to dedicate my full energy in that direction.

What are your top three priorities?

Ensure all rates and charges imposed on our Fraser Coast community are kept to the minimum to cover our regions necessary expenditure and to sustain expected future growth in residential population, employment opportunity and tourism.

Secondly I only make and support decisions and actions that spend public money on infrastructure and services that truly benefit the ratepayers and people of our community.

Finally, to manage the balance of progressive business, tourism and residential growth with the necessity to keep our beautiful, natural, assets and resources that are reason we (and visitors) love our region.