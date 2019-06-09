Warner ‘shaken’ after sending net bowler to hospital

David Warner will open the batting for Australia against Afghanistan

DAVID Warner was "shaken up" after he crunched a drive straight into a net bowler's head last night that left the local lad in hospital with suspected concussion.

Captain Aaron Finch said the frightening incident, which stopped Australia's training session at London's The Oval for 20 minutes, was "tough to watch".

Warner looked visibly rattled after the incident. He sat to the side for five minutes when training resumed before returning to the same net for one final hit.

Players and Cricket Australia support staff watched on from 15m away last night as the local bowler was attended to by CA medicos and local paramedics for 12 minutes on the turf.

The bowler, Jaykishan Plaha from London, was then loaded on to a stretcher and taken to hospital. The ICC said he was conscious and smiling as he left the ground.

Plaha has undergone a CT scan, which came back all clear. He will be monitored for delayed concussion, however signs are positive.

The bowler has told CA doctor Richard Saw that he is feeling much better.

"Dave was obviously pretty shaken up," captain Aaron Finch said.

"The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits, he's obviously been taken off to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything's OK.

"Dave was pretty shaken up, no doubt. It was a decent hit to the head, so hopefully everything keeps going well for the youngster and he's back up and running shortly."

Warner and Finch will open the batting against India tonight.

Warner was on the field when Phillip Hughes suffered a fatal blow to the head in 2014. He was one of the players most distressed by that horrific incident.

Finch was unsure whether net safety needed to be improved around the world although said net bowlers wearing helmets "could be a decent idea".

ICC officials requested some photographers stop taking photos of the scene.

The same group of local net bowlers, dressed in orange t-shirts with purple shorts which distinguished them from CA, continued to bowl at the Aussies.