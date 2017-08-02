24°
Davida spreads the joy of dance in Australian first

Emily Black | 2nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Davida Kernke launches Refit Revolution in Hervey Bay on August 3.
AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Davida Kernke launches Refit Revolution in Hervey Bay on August 3.

IN AN Australian first, Hervey Bay resident Davida (Dee) Kernke is dancing to her own tune, as she launches the Refit dance classes on Thursday, August 3 at 9.30am.

After years of dancing Zumba, Dee found, for her, it was a bit too sexy and the words were a little too explicit.

"I used to cringe, and if I felt like that, I thought how many people felt like that too,” Davida said.

"This is a non-threatening, not judgemental, non clique-ee group.

"I've loved to dance since I was a little kid and I'd been participating in zumba for about five years and decided to become a Zumba instructor.

"I wanted to instruct classes, but there are 20 other Zumba classes in town, offering 20 classes a week, so I just wanted to offer people something different, so I found the Refit program.

"It's more inspirational music, just focussing more on wholesome family orientated, easy moves.

Dee added that it's more community minded, and she will offer refreshments afterward for a social aspect.

"It's for anybody, seniors are welcome, mums with bubs in the daytime as we have creche facilities - get them out, get them active, it's fun, it's fitness and you can just go at your own place.”

Dee said she had been working to launch this class for about two years and her dream was finally coming to fruition.

"I had to go to America to get qualifications, so I did that last April (2016) and I did do a Diploma in Business as well,” Dee said.

"Refit was my happy place after going through a divorce two years ago.

"This program brought me so much joy and got me through such a difficult time.

"I wanted to spread this joy to others.”

Dee said while she was a Christian and the classes were held at a church, anyone was welcome and religion would not be pushed on to those who attended.

Dance fitness

  • On at 9.30am, August 3, 10 and 25, until 10.30am at Church of Christ, 25 Neils St, Pialba.
  • Suitable for all ages and fitness levels.
  • Cost is $10 or $8 for concession, which includes refreshments - mums and bubs welcome.
  • Call 0401 866 077 for more information.
Fraser Coast Chronicle
