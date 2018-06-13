Davina swaps a microphone for stethoscope

Davina Ebenezer, former Triple M radio host, will speak at the USC Open Day about her transition to nursing.

FOR seven years Davina Ebenezer has entertained audiences as a radio presenter but now she has dropped the microphone and picked up a stethoscope instead.

Davina, 31, now studies nursing at USC Fraser Coast and is in her second year of a Bachelor of Nursing Science.

She said the decision was a "leap of faith" after having to give up her full-time live radio gig with Triple M and follow a calling she had for several years to become a nurse.

"I had applied and been accepted for university many times before but had not found the courage to start a degree," she said.

"I was making excuses but finally decided it was time to make a change and it has just opened up a whole new world for me."

Davina will join several other panellists at Open Day USC Fraser Coast on Saturday, June 23 to present a session for those who want to study but are unsure about taking the first step to higher education.

Open Day will give prospective students and their families the chance to talk one-on-one with staff, graduates and current students.

Almost 20 degrees and pathway programs will be showcased on the day, including degrees in Tourism, Leisure and Event Management, Animal Ecology, Accounting, Human Services, Education, Science, Psychology, Social Work and Environmental Science.

Visitors can tour the campus and quiz advisors, lecturers, graduates and current students about their university experience.

Open Day will run from 10am to 1pm at the USC campus on Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay.

For more information on studying at USC and Open Day visit www.usc.edu.au.