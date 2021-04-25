Dawn Service draws hundreds in Maryborough

(L) Soldiers from 9th Battalion form a guard at the Maryborough Cenotaph during the Maryborough, wreaths laid during the Maryborough Dawn Service, Blaine Korhecz served in the Army and wears a historical World War One uniform at the Maryborough Dawn Service. Photos: Stuart Fast

(L) Soldiers from 9th Battalion form a guard at the Maryborough Cenotaph during the Maryborough, wreaths laid during the Maryborough Dawn Service, Blaine Korhecz served in the Army and wears a historical World War One uniform at the Maryborough Dawn Service. Photos: Stuart Fast

The Maryborough community turned out for the Anzac Day Dawn Service in what was described as one of the largest turnouts for the annual event.

Maryborough‘s local veterans and serving military personnel welcomed the return of the Dawn Service as it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the Maryborough RSL, Fraser Coast Regional Council, emergency services and community paid their respects and laid wreaths during the service.

Hundreds from the Maryborough community packed the corner of Bazaar and Sussex Street for the Dawn Service.

For Stela O‘Gorman, this year’s commemorations were an opportunity to educate her children Myles and Elsie about the importance of Anzac Day.

(Top left): Captains from Maryborough State High School Pay their respects to the Anzacs. (Bottom left): The Maryborough Community turn out for the Dawn Service at the Maryborough Cenotaph. (R) Stela O'Gorman and her children (L) Myles and Elsie at the Maryborough Cenotaph after the Dawn Service. Photos: Stuart Fast

She said it was important for her children to understand the sacrifice of soldiers both past and present.

Ms O‘Gorman said the commemorations were a big part of Australian life and her children needed to understand it’s respectful to attend Dawn Services.

Blaine Korhecz from Ipswich served in the Army in the cavalry and attended the Maryborough Dawn Service in historical World War One uniform.

For previous Anzac Days, he along with other historical re-enactors wear the historical uniforms to keep World War One history alive for people to see.

Like many other ex-military personnel, he attended the Maryborough service to pay his respects regarding the sacrifice of fellow soldiers.

The Maryborough Dawn Service was followed by a march through the city and another Anzac Day Service at 9:30am.