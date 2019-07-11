Day 8: Man alleges 'standover men' bashed people for money

UPDATE 3PM: A WITNESS said he was "a bit worried about giving evidence" during an inquest into Shandee Blackburn's death.

Jaffa Ahwang, who gave evidence over the phone today in a coroner inquest into Shandee's death, had been managing an indigenous hostel on Boddington St at the time the 23 year old was killed.

He was specifically questioned about two men, Willian Daniel and Normam Dorante, who have been heavily mentioned throughout the inquest, and said he was a "bit touchy" about commenting.

"These guys aren't exactly nice boys," he said.

"I have to live in the community."

Mr Daniel and Mr Dorante have never been charged over Shandee's death and deny any involvement.

Barrister Craig Eberhardt, representing John Peros who was acquitted in 2017 of Shandee's murder, asked if the pair had been well known as "standover men".

Mr Ahwang agreed and said the pair had been well known as "standover men".

Mr Ahwang told the court he had heard through the hostel they allegedly used to bash people for money.

"William used to drive past in the car and hang a machete out the window and point it at people," Mr Ahwang told the inquest.

Both Mr Daniel and Mr Dorante have already given evidence during the inquest where they maintained they did not have any involvement in Shandee's death.

The inquest continues.

Did this man see Shandee's handbag?

INITIAL: A FORMER garbage collector believes he saw the handbag Shandee Blackburn had been carrying the night she was killed on top of a pile of rubbish near a pair of new work boots.

Jamie Lewis told Mackay Coroners Court he could not remember what streets he had already collected bins from when he saw the two items.

Shandee was carrying a white handbag with a skull detail on the side when she left Harrup Park Country Club just before midnight on February 8, 2013 to walk home after finishing a shift.

The 23 year old was stabbed to death when she reached Boddington St about 12.15am.

Witnesses who were the first by her side as she was lying facedown in the gutter have testified they did not see a handbag nearby.

The only witness who saw something the night Shandee died, taxi driver Jaspreet Pandher, last week told a coronial inquest he had briefly seen a man and woman struggling over a handbag on Boddington St and minutes later a man running while grasping what looked like a bag in front of him.

Shandee's handbag has never been found.

Hand bag similar to Shandee Blackburns. Photo contributed

Mr Lewis told the court he called Triple-0 after reading about Shandee's missing bag in a newspaper report.

He said he told the responder "I've got a good feeling that I've seen a bag very similar to that ... in the last couple of days".

"The only reason I noticed the skull so much is because my wife has a similar necklace," he said.

Mr Lewis told the court he could collect up to 550 bins in a run with up to five load per day emptied at the dump.

He told the court he had seen the bag "early on in the run".

He said he was always surprised about what people threw away and his attention had been drawn to a pair of new work boots and not far away was the handbag.

Mr Lewis said he had no way of knowing if the items had been disposed of together and he did not notice any staining on the boots.