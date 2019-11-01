DAY FOUR: Closing arguments expected in Loft trial

Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial

Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial Jessica Lamb

UPDATE 10AM:

CROWN prosecutor, Sam Bain is expected to give his two-hour closing address in the Chris Loft trial this morning.

Defence barrister, Mitch Rawlings will also make his closing address later today.

The former Fraser Coast mayor has pleaded not guilty to one count of misconduct in public office between April 3, 2016 and February 28,2017.

The crown will allege Mr Loft made deliberate attempts to tailor a job position and manipulate the hiring process to benefit his campaign manager, Brian Downie.