Entire towns swallowed by dark as nation's hellfires rage

A day of terror has arrived, with catastrophic fire conditions forecast and fears that a number of still-raging blazes could merge to create "monster infernos" in Victoria and New South Wales.

Emergency warnings are in place in Victoria and New South Wales, with scorching temperatures and unpredictable winds expected to fan hundreds of fires that continue to burn across large parts of Australia's east.

Thousands of firefighters have been deployed but there are fears that major blazes burning could combine, creating "monster infernos" that risk spreading into untouched regions.

Evacuations continued on Friday in the NSW South Coast region and in Victoria's East Gippsland, which were both devastated by bushfires from New Year's Eve onwards. Conditions today are expected to be much worse.

Two people have died in a "virtually unstoppable" bushfire that has scorched more than 150,000ha of Kangaroo Island.

SA Police Deputy Commissioner Linda Williams confirmed the deaths during a media conference on Saturday morning.

Aerial photos of the fire at Ravine on Kangaroo Iasland. Picture CFS

January 4, 2020

Sky goes dark in Mallacoota again

Jack Gramenz

Day has turned to night again in Mallacoota as the skies turn red and then brown.

One local Twitter user has been sharing images as the day progresses.

Winds pick up, threatening to boost fires which are now creating their own thunderstorms

By Jack Gramenz

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings have been issued for NSW and Victoria that threatened to spread fires further.

In Victoria, fires have created a thunderstorm likely to produce damaging, locally destructive winds in areas around Dargo and Omeo.

In NSW, damaging winds are forecast in parts of the Metropolitan and Illawarra Forecast Districts.

Speeds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible along parts of the Illawarra and Sydney coastal fringe this evening.

Media excluded from evacuation centre in "misunderstanding"

By Jack Gramenz

We have been with the Bega Valley ppl at the showground for 5 days and they have welcomed us into their community. We have told their stories, respected their privacy, laughed and cried with them. Now @nswpolice has decided to show up and kick us out. I have no words. — Tegan George (@tegangeorge) January 4, 2020

A Channel Ten reporter claims she and her crew have been kicked out of an evacuation centre at the Bega showground as fires cut off evacuation routes.

NSW Police told news.com.au it was a "misunderstanding".

Police claim they have received complaints from people being filmed without permission, and said Ms George and her camera crew were prevented from entering the evacuation centre briefly while police established what crews were already inside.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said a business case put forth by the NSW Rural Fire Service was met in spirit through two separate funding allocations.



"We've provided those resources, we'll continue to provide those resources," the Prime Minister said in response to a question from the media following his press conference announcing the callout of the Army Reserve.



"We're not waiting to be asked, we're moving forward and integrating with what's on the ground," he said.



"Over the last many months and particularly in recent weeks I have had the opportunity to engage directly with people and understand their fear, their concern, their frustration, their anxiety, and their anger," he said when asked about how concerned he was.

The Prime Minister has announced a "change in posture" for the government as Australian Defence Force Reserve members are called up to assist with the bushfire crisis.



The government will move from responding to requests from the states to instead integrate with local response efforts.



The Governor-General has signed off on the callout of the Army Reserve to fire affected communities.



Initially up to 3000 will be called up, but the Prime Minister later told reporters more will be called up if necessary.

Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) has said a number of fires have begun converging overnight.



The largest is in the Omeo region near the Alpine National Park.



Three fires joined there overnight to create a 6000 hectare fire.



The large inferno is now moving toward Cobungra, and could flare up as conditions worsen throughout the day.