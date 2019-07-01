Day One results from Bundaberg Confro 2019 carnival

Xavier Catholic College - Confraternity Shield 2019 rugby league team during their final training run.

Xavier Catholic College - Confraternity Shield 2019 rugby league team during their final training run. Brendan Bowers

SCHOOL SPORT: Results of day one competition of the 2019 Confraternity rugby league carnival provided mixed results for Fraser Coast teams.

Xavier Catholic College of Hervey Bay and St Mary's Marborough/St Patricks's Gympie both involved in division three play.

Xavier Catholic College ran out winners against St Mary's Woree 32 to 10.

St Mary's/St Patrick's were not as lucky, losing 28-12 to St James/Chisholm.

The Chronicle will post regular score updates and photographs of our Fraser Coast teams throughout the rugby league and netball competitions.