Council News

DAY THREE: Counting continues as division too close to call

30th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
THE count has resumed in the Fraser Coast Regional Council election this morning.

Now votes have been cast, all that is left is to tally up the results and wait for the postal votes to flow in.

Many divisions have seen one candidate take the lead but when counting concluded last night there are still two division too close to call. 

Just four votes separated Phil Truscott and Chris Dale in Division 2.

With 30.56 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Truscott had 1165 votes and Mr Dale had 1161 votes.

Division 6 was also close, with less than 20 votes separating incumbent councillor David Lewis, who had 1231 votes, from candidate David Dalgleish, who had 1213 votes.

In Division 6, 60.62 per cent of the vote has been counted.

We will update the story through out the day as the count is updated. 

Click here to see how the last two days unfolded 

You can also check out a full wrap of reactions at polling booths around the region.

