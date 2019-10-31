DAY THREE: Loft trial continues, CCC officer on stand

Chris Loft arriving with his lawyer Angelo Venardos at day three of the ex-mayor Chris Loft's trial at Hervey Bay District Court.

Chris Loft arriving with his lawyer Angelo Venardos at day three of the ex-mayor Chris Loft's trial at Hervey Bay District Court. Jessica Lamb

UPDATE 10AM:

FORMER Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft appeared to be in high spirits when he arrived at court today. He greeted journalists and made his way into the court house with his lawyer Angelo Venardos.

The third day of Mr Loft's trial is set to begin at 10am.

Mr Loft is accused of tailoring a job position and manipulating the hiring process to benefit his former campaign manager Brian Downie. He has pleaded not guilty to one charge of misconduct while in public office.

When the trial resumes, the cross examination of Sergeant Troy Newman, a detective who worked for the Crime and Corruption Commission and investigated Mr Loft will continue. The jury is being played a video recording of an interview Mr Loft undertook on November 10, 2017 with the CCC.

