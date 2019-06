Junior Rugby League - u7 Hervey Bay (green) v Wallaroos White - Teams shaking hands at the end of the game.

Junior Rugby League - u7 Hervey Bay (green) v Wallaroos White - Teams shaking hands at the end of the game. Cody Fox

RUGBY LEAGUE: Junior rugby league action again was in full swing today in Hervey Bay when day two of the Gary Horne Memorial carnival kicked off.

Our photographer Cody Fox was again there to catch some great shots from our young rugby league stars.

Check out the gallery below to see some of today's play.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Some of the pictures from the carnival will also appear in tomorrow's Sport Monday lift-out in the Fraser Coast Chronicle.