‘Days are numbered’: Labor MP’s warning for Frecklington

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders can’t see how Deb Frecklington can hold onto her party leadership after a coup attempt against her failed.

Despite assurance from Ms Frecklington that she’s “not going anywhere”, Mr Saunders believes the writing is on the wall for the state’s opposition leader.

“What I’m understanding is her days are numbered,” Mr Saunders said.

“You can’t come back from it.”

In stark contrast, however, Mr Saunders was confident his own leader could survive the troubles that had dogged her leadership. He said voters would not be swayed by criticism of the premier over the resignation of former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

“They’re not stupid, they know the premier’s done a great job,” Mr Saunders said.

“Ms Trad hasn’t been found guilty of anything. She did the right thing, she stepped down and stepped aside which is what the LNP called for.”

Ms Frecklington said her team was “rock solid” and prepared to take on the government at the election.

“We’ve got the plans and outlines in place to make sure we can kickstart this great economy of ours once again,” she said.

Mr Saunders said the Labor leadership was strong and had “100 per cent support from every Labor member”.

He said Ms Palaszczuk, alongside Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles, had been a “steady hand” throughout the coronavirus crisis. Cameron Dick, meanwhile, had done a “tremendous job as treasurer” since taking over from Ms Trad, Mr Saunders said.