De Goey home, Pies plan next move

Jordan De Goey will need a miracle to return this year. Pic: Michael Klein.

Collingwood superstar Jordan De Goey has returned home to Melbourne after a whirlwind trip to see the world's leading hamstring specialist in Germany.

De Goey spent about five days in Munich to see soft-tissue guru Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller Wohlfahrt for assistance on his recurring hamstring woes.

The full report from his time with "Healing Hans" will be handed to Collingwood's club doctors over the next 24 hours as they work out the next step in his recovery.

Jordan De Goey (second from right) injured a hamstring in the Pies’ qualifying final win. Pic: Michael Klein.

While Collingwood conceded the overseas mission was a longshot attempt to get De Goey right for the Grand Final, the gun playmaker is hopeful he can pull off a miracle.

The star goal kicker posted an Instagram photo last week while overseas, saying he had completed his "first run" alongside a picture of a green tick.

Collingwood football manager Geoff Walsh said today De Goey was back in Melbourne as the Pies prepare to tackle Greater Western Sydney in Saturday's preliminary final.

"He got back this morning and we will see what happens," Walsh said.

"The medical staff will have a look at the full report and they will go from there."

De Goey will hope the Pies can knock off the Giants and then De Goey will attempt to train next week in a bid to play in the premiership decider.

De Goey is one of Collingwood's most potent weapons in attack.