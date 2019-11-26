Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Breaking

Dead body found in Coast unit complex

Shayla Bulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroochydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.

Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.

Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.

Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.

More Stories

breaking news dead body deaths editors picks maroochydore scd breaking unit complex
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        premium_icon M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

        Crime The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21

        EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Tougher water restrictions to hit Fraser Coast

        News Below average rainfall and rapidly falling dam levels are behind the decision

        1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was...

        What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        premium_icon What water restrictions mean for Coast green thumbs

        News Tough water restrictions don’t have to mean saying goodbye to your lush, green...