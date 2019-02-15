Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Biosecurity Queensland is investigating suspicious cattle death at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey.
Biosecurity Queensland is investigating suspicious cattle death at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey. Matthew Purcell
Breaking

DEAD CATTLE: Anthrax ruled out but investigations continue

15th Feb 2019 8:45 AM

THE Queensland Government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has ruled out anthrax as the cause of recent cattle deaths in Stanthorpe.

Initial testing and autopsies did not show signs of the bacterium Bacillus anthrax, but further test are under way to identify the exact cause of death.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokesman called for caution.

"We urge residents to avoid speculating on these matters until all tests have concluded, as speculating can potentially impact many people in our region and their businesses," he said.

Several cattle at a Pyramids Rd property at Eukey died as a result of the suspected disease outbreak.

More Stories

anthrax cattle deaths editors picks queensland department of agriculture and fisheries southern downs regional council
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast students to take part in USC orientation

    premium_icon Fraser Coast students to take part in USC orientation

    Education USC Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said Orientation was designed to help the latest cohort of local scholars to transition to university life.

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:45 AM
    Childhood cancer rates on the rise

    premium_icon Childhood cancer rates on the rise

    Health More than 770 kids under 14 diagnosed with cancer each year

    Group says no more dingoes should be destroyed on Fraser

    premium_icon Group says no more dingoes should be destroyed on Fraser

    News It said the actions of the government must not be tolerated.

    Hervey Bay florist enjoys bumper Valentine's Day

    premium_icon Hervey Bay florist enjoys bumper Valentine's Day

    Dating She has already sold 1500 roses before the big day.