Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The boat that was removed from Fraser Island.
The boat that was removed from Fraser Island.
Feature

Dead dingoes inspire clean-up on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker
30th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than three tonnes of rubbish and debris has been removed from Fraser Island during the K’gari Community Clean Up on the weekend.

With 114 people and 20 vehicles, over two days the crews worked to restore the heritage-listed island to its pristine state.

Ian Thomson said the clean-up was a joint effort between his organisation Ocean Crusaders and Drop Bear Adventures.

In total, 3.3 tonnes of rubbish was removed, much of which will be sent off for repurposing.

Mr Thomson said part of the inspiration came from hearing from rangers on the island who reported finding plastic in the stomachs of dead dingoes during necropsies.

“Hearing that from the rangers was just gutting,” he said.

clean-up dingoes fraser coast fraser island k'gari
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ‘WHAT A DAM WASTE’: Outrage as freshwater flushed into ocean

    premium_icon ‘WHAT A DAM WASTE’: Outrage as freshwater flushed into ocean

    News A SLEW of federal and state MPs have penned a letter demanding answers around the state governments decision to drain more than 100, 000ML from Paradise Dam.

    Coast students donate books they wrote to sick children

    premium_icon Coast students donate books they wrote to sick children

    News The students wrote and illustrated the books

    Moment murder accused’s story unravels

    premium_icon Moment murder accused’s story unravels

    Crime A police tape shows moment man accused of murder changes his story.

    The huge sum Olympics would earn for state

    premium_icon The huge sum Olympics would earn for state

    News SEQ 2032 Olympic Games worth $22b to Queensland