Dead dingoes inspire clean-up on Fraser Island

The boat that was removed from Fraser Island.

MORE than three tonnes of rubbish and debris has been removed from Fraser Island during the K’gari Community Clean Up on the weekend.

With 114 people and 20 vehicles, over two days the crews worked to restore the heritage-listed island to its pristine state.

Ian Thomson said the clean-up was a joint effort between his organisation Ocean Crusaders and Drop Bear Adventures.

In total, 3.3 tonnes of rubbish was removed, much of which will be sent off for repurposing.

Mr Thomson said part of the inspiration came from hearing from rangers on the island who reported finding plastic in the stomachs of dead dingoes during necropsies.

“Hearing that from the rangers was just gutting,” he said.