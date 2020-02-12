Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Witnesses say a garbage truck hit the man. Picture: Carla Hildebrandt
Witnesses say a garbage truck hit the man. Picture: Carla Hildebrandt
News

Dead man dragged by garbage truck in alleged hit and run

by Carla Hildebrandt and Georgia Clark
12th Feb 2020 7:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died after an alleged hit and run involving a truck in Sydney's CBD.

The body of the 21-year-old man was found bloody and battered on Central Street - a small laneway between George and Pitt streets.

Police believe the man was hit by a truck just after 1am.

Panicked onlookers attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived to treat serious head injuries.

Witnesses told The Daily Telegraph a garbage truck had hit the man and dragged him along the road.

A man has died following a suspected hit and run in Sydney’s CBD overnight. Picture: Carla Hildebrandt
A man has died following a suspected hit and run in Sydney’s CBD overnight. Picture: Carla Hildebrandt

The victim was wearing fitness clothing.

Police have recovered CCTV footage which allegedly shows a man get out of the vehicle and move the body to the kerb before driving away.

Police arrested a 52-year-old driver man on Darlinghurst Rd, Kings Cross, about 4:30am.

He was taken to Day Street Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene remains in place and officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will attend to conduct a forensic examination.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

Show More
alleged hit and run grabage truck sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s jobless rate hasn’t budged in five months

        premium_icon Region’s jobless rate hasn’t budged in five months

        News It comes as the Fraser Coast Jobs Expo goes ahead

        DON’T PANIC: What cyclone warning means for Coast

        premium_icon DON’T PANIC: What cyclone warning means for Coast

        News Where to find reliable information about cyclone activity

        Full dams and hearts: How region is bouncing back

        premium_icon Full dams and hearts: How region is bouncing back

        News About 190mm of rain fell on one property last week

        Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

        premium_icon Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

        News Charles William Davidson allegedly sexually assaulted 16 people.