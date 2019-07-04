Dead newborn found days ahead of whale watching season

SAD FIND: A dead baby humpback whale was found washed on a Fraser Island beach south of Indian Heads on Tuesday.

A DEAD newborn humpback whale has been removed from a beach on Fraser Island just days before the whale season officially starts.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said rangers responded to reports of a stranded humpback calf washed ashore about 1.2km south of Indian Head.

"Whales and whale calves can strand during the annual whale migration and carcasses are known to wash ashore with no obvious signs of injury,” he said.

Rangers removed the deceased whale.

Photographs of the newborn were taken by Troy Walton from Drop Bear Adventures.

All reported sightings of stranded marine life, including whales, should be reported immediately to the RSPCA on 1300 264 625.

Thousands of whales are expected to travel through the calm waters off Hervey Bay in coming months, with the whale season officially starting on July 13.

The sheltered waters of Hervey Bay in the Great Sandy Marine Park provide a resting area for humpback whales during their annual migration from the Great Barrier Reef to Antarctica.