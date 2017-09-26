Dead newborn whale buried at 'council facility'

A humpback whale calf has been euthanised, after attempts to rescue the animal, from Dundowran beach, was proved to be futile.

A NEWBORN whale that had to be euthanised after it became stranded at Dundowran Beach on Sunday has been buried at a council facility.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said pathology and DNA samples were taken from the whale for testing.

No further information was offered about where the whale had been buried.

Volunteers fought for hours on Sunday to save the young mammal, but it was determined without its mother, the calf would be unable to survive in the ocean.

The spokesman said about 30,000 whales were migrating along the coast of Queensland this year, including about 3000 calves born along the way.

"As with any wild population, some naturally caused deaths are to be expected, and some of these will unfortunately be calves," the spokesman said.

"Whale calves that have become separated from their mothers are much more likely to become stranded.

"Separation can be due to natural causes such as premature birth, shark attacks, or illness.

"Human causes include boat strikes and net or line entanglements."

Tasman Venture's Vicki Neville said whales become beached for many different reasons and we might see more incidences with the recovery of the humpback population along the east coast of Australia.

Ms Neville has been part of the whale watching industry for more than 20 years and she said it had been great to see the recovery of the whale population in that time.

"Numbers are really, really good, getting closer to original numbers before the whaling days," she said.

"They're out of trouble now. The recovery has been unbelievable."