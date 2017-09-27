Dead newborn whale buried at Maryborough council facility

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE newborn whale that died after it washed up on Dundowran Beach on Sunday has been buried at the Fraser Coast Regional Council Transfer Station in Maryborough.



The calf had to be euthanised after it was determined it could not survive without its mother.



A spokeswoman from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said a decision had been made to bury the whale rather than tow it out to sea because it could become a hazard for vessels.



"However, there are times that towing an animal out to sea is the preferred option based on the location and size of the deceased animal," the spokeswoman said.



"Options can include burial or removal to a nearby landfill. If the carcass is in a remote location, the animal may be left in-situ to decompose naturally or at sea the carcass may be secured in a particular location.



"The preferred method of disposal depends on the location and the size of the deceased animal," she said.



The spokeswoman said in line with that policy, the decision was made to bury the whale at the council site.



"Public safety is the number one consideration when it comes to determining the most appropriate disposal option," she said.

