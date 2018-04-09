Deadly disease stalking Fraser Coast Baby Boomers

Regan Fletcher hopes people will be sun smart after she had surgery to remove a melanoma.

DID you know your age can reveal your skin cancer risk?

Take Regan Fletcher - she's 26 years old and thanks to absorbing sun exposure warning messages throughout her life, she knows getting her skin checked and covering up outside are the key to avoiding one of the country's most avoidable cancers.

As generations benefit from the decades-old slip, slop, slap message, Fraser Coast's Baby Boomers have been found to be most at risk of melanoma.

In our region, about 203 people are diagnosed with melanomas each year.

It impacts men more than women, with at least 123 Fraser Coast-Bundaberg males and 80 females told they have melanoma each year.

The Cancer Council of Queensland also says one in 14 Fraser Coast residents will learn they have a melanoma by the age of 85.

Melanoma is estimated to cost our health system about $200 million a year and all skin cancers combined cost about $500 million a year - the biggest hit to our economy of all cancers.

Cancer Council of Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said melanoma rates were stabilising or falling among residents aged under 60.

Ms McMillan said this was on the back of the Slip, Slop, Slap and Seek and Slide campaigns of the past 20 years.

"People aged 60 and over who did not grow up with prevention campaigns continue to experience higher rates of melanoma," she said.

"Melanomas that result from sun exposure can present many years after the damage is done."

Ms McMillan urged Fraser Coast residents to get their skin checked regularly and to heed skin protection messages.

"(Residents should) get to know their own skin and if they notice a new spot or lesion, or a spot or lesion change in shape, colour or size, visit a GP immediately," she said.

Facial scar is a small price to pay for a long life

REGAN Fletcher says a scar on her face is a small price to pay for living a longer life.

The 26-year-old graphic designer survived a cancer scare and she hopes her story will inspire Bundaberg residents to think about their skin when in the sun.

At 15 years old, Regan had a mole on her face checked by a skin specialist.

While the growth was given the all-clear, the specialist also documented it using a camera.

Two years later, Regan noticed the mark had changed shape so she went to the doctor who compared it to the previous photos and determined there was a good chance it was a melanoma.

The growth was removed and days later the young woman was told it was malignant.

"It was scary to hear," Regan said.

Surgeons eventually removed a huge amount of facial tissue, leaving a scar that was 9cm long and 2cm deep.

It had a total of 60 external and internal stitches.

While the scar has faded over the past nine years, Regan said it was a constant reminder to stay sun-safe.

"Early detection saved my life," Regan said.

Slip, slop, snap! Selfies making skin safe

Selfies are the latest tool in the fight against melanoma.

New research shows about a quarter of Aussies are using selfies to monitor skin changes.

The Miiskin-commissioned survey of 1000 Australians found 21 per cent took photos of their skin regularly.

Miiskin is a free Apple and Android app designed to help people monitor their skin changes.

The company's CEO Jon Friis said the app was not a replacement for medical care but it could be a useful tool in the fight against skin cancer.

"Awareness of the importance of skin monitoring is increasing, with many people now documenting changes to their skin's appearance," Mr Friis said.

"Technology ... can help people spot significant changes occurring on their own skin." - NewsRegional

Melanoma rates are stabilising or falling on the back of the Slip, Slop, Slap and Seek and Slide campaigns of the past 20 years Wavebreakmedia Ltd

AT A GLANCE

Melanoma in Bundaberg-Fraser Coast

Each year at least:

203 local residents are diagnosed with melanoma.

123 male residents are diagnosed.

80 females are diagnosed.

One in 14 residents will be diagnosed by the time they reach 85 years old.

Skin cancer costs the Australian economy $500m a year.

Source: Cancer Council Queensland and SunSmart.