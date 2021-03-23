Deadly drain danger amid heavy rainfall on Coast

Rainwater gushes through one of the drains on Elizabeth Street. Photo: Fraser Coast Chronicle/ File

Rainwater gushes through one of the drains on Elizabeth Street. Photo: Fraser Coast Chronicle/ File

It may be tempting to go for a swim in Hervey Bay’s overflowing storm water basins but the council is reminding residents just how dangerous a decision that can be.

The basins are part of the Hervey Bay storm water management system and designed to reduce flooding during heavy rainfall events by storing water so it can be released slowly, especially at high tide.

Councillor Denis Chapman said while the basins may look like lakes, water quality was poor.

“This is due to weeds and algae which feeds off nutrients washed into the basins from lawns and animal droppings,” he said.

“The most common source of nitrogen and phosphorus, which feeds the weeds and algae, is fertilisers and soapy suds from washing vehicles.

“Residents need to be aware that water running down gutters, roadways and drains ends up in the storm water system.”

Cr Chapman also reminded residents not to use aquatic equipment like kayaks, stand up paddle boards and boats in the basins as such equipment should only be used in designated areas.

“Only some of our lakes and ponds allow the use of aquatic equipment and those areas have been signed by Council,” he said.

“Lakes and ponds may have concealed or submerged debris that poses a risk to swimmers and

aquatic users, which is why we urge everyone to follow the rules and stay safe.”

The announcement comes after the Fraser Coast experienced March’s average rainfall in one week.