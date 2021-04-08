Deadly drivers: Why Coast hoons are on notice

Hervey Bay police have issued a stern warning to car hoons on the Fraser Coast.

Hervey Bay police have issued a stern warning to car hoons on the Fraser Coast.

Hervey Bay police are stepping up surveillance of dangerous drivers as hoons continue to wreak havoc on local roads each night.

It comes after a Dundowran resident, whose name has been withheld, shared these images on social media of a large hooning event in the area.

He told the Chronicle up to 100 people had been involved and he was tired of the nightly hooning activity in the area.

The aftermath of a hooning event at Dundowran. Photo: Contributed

Officer in charge of the Hervey Bay Police Station, Senior Sergeant Damien Corsan delivered a stark warning to hoons on the Fraser Coast.

“One of the hardest jobs police have to do is tell a family member that a loved one has died unnecessarily due to a driver’s poor choice behind the wheel,” Senior Sergeant Corsan said.

“If the person behind the wheel makes a poor decision, they will have to live with that poor decision for the rest of their life.

“Intentional bad driver behaviour is dangerous, don’t be responsible for killing a stranger or your best friend.”



Senior Sergeant Corsan said Hervey Bay police received hundreds of calls to report negative driver behaviour. 438 traffic complaints were reported in 2020.

He said the reports related to incidents on main thoroughfares, suburban streets and rural roads.

But he warned changing procedures were helping police target hooning in all corners of the Coast.

“Driver behaviour is not restricted to particular locations but it is more likely to be reported if it occurs in main thoroughfares and suburban streets than uninhabited rural roads,” he said.

“Police use high visibility patrols to discourage bad driver behaviour however, there are more discreet methodologies being adopted to target areas subject to ongoing complaints.

“If it is safe to do so, record the bad driver behaviour on dash camera or mobile phone and provide a copy to police for further investigation.”

Police Link can be contacted on 13 14 44.