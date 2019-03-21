Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra today.
A man has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra today.
News

Deadly stonefish claims another Coast victim

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Mar 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being stung by a stonefish in Happy Valley, Caloundra, today.

The man, understood to be in his 40s, was stung off The Esplanade at around 12.30pm.

He was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Experts say stonefish venom is injected through the end of the spike and will cause agonising pain.

Once you stand on one, the venom gland shoots venom up through the channel in the rear of the spine into the punctured area.

The general rule is the more pressure applied to the fish, the worse the pain will be as the spine infiltrates deeper into the body.

Stonefish fast facts

  • When: Found all year round, reports increase with more people in area.
  • Where: Right along northern parts of Australian coastline. Particularly common in mouths of rivers and estuaries. Often found in Pumicestone Passage and Maroochy, Mooloolah and Noosa Rivers.
  • Habitat: Creek mouths with murky waters, sand, rocks and weeds.
  • Why: Masters of camouflage who use spines as defence. They partly bury themselves in sand as they wait for prey.
caloundra deadly happy valley stonefish sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    POISON WARNING: How owners are accidentally harming pets

    premium_icon POISON WARNING: How owners are accidentally harming pets

    News It's a simple mistake that could cost thousands of dollars or even the life of a beloved pet.

    OPINION: We need solutions to keep doctors in the regions

    premium_icon OPINION: We need solutions to keep doctors in the regions

    Opinion A doctor who knows a region is better placed to care for its people

    HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    premium_icon HERE COMES THE BOOM: Munitions factory finds home, funding

    News $28.5 million was committed by the Federal Govt on Thursday

    PHOTOS: Double Is angler nabs super rare monster fish

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Double Is angler nabs super rare monster fish

    News 'This is the biggest one I have ever seen caught.'