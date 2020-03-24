Deadly virus even impacts on state’s courtrooms

THE COVID-19 pandemic is changing the operation of the court system across the state, including on the Fraser Coast.

In the Supreme and District Court, jury trials have been halted and lawyers are to consider any cases that could go ahead with a judge alone.

Where possible, non-urgent cases will be adjourned.

Sentencing for those in custody at risk of serving extra time if sentencing is delayed will be given priority.

Courts are also limiting how many people will be allowed into a room, with video appearance encouraged.

In the magistrates court, all non-urgent criminal matters have been adjourned for three months and appearances are to be done by telephone or video link.

Bail applications will still be heard where people are in custody and also traffic matters were drivers licences have been statutorily immediately suspended.