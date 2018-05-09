Deadpool rallies for Derbydore screening

STOP THAT CAR: Deadpool gave 44 Derbydore team mates Simone Goodall, Bec McLeod and Darryl Goodall, a taste of what action is to come at the special charity screening of Deadpool 2. No Dunga Derby team members were harmed while taking this photo.

STOP THAT CAR: Deadpool gave 44 Derbydore team mates Simone Goodall, Bec McLeod and Darryl Goodall, a taste of what action is to come at the special charity screening of Deadpool 2. No Dunga Derby team members were harmed while taking this photo. Jodie Callcott

DEADPOOL is slicing and dicing his way back into cinemas this month, shaking up the superhero status quo with a chip on his shoulder and an ultra-cheeky and slightly brutal adult only storyline.

But, like Dunga Derby team 44 Derbydore, the self-proclaimed mercenary shows he has heart of gold in the long-awaited sequel, and is fighting to help those in need.

Rebecca McLeod and fellow rally team mates Darryl and Simone Goodall will host a special charity screening of Deadpool 2 on Sunday, May 20, with a portion of the ticket sales going to the Rally for a Cause charity.

"You will get to see an awesome movie, and who doesn't like seeing Ryan Reynolds in spandex?" Rebecca laughed.

"It's going to be one of the biggest movies out in the fundraising period that we have before the dunga and it's one of our fundraisers for the year.

"The comedy side of it is good as well... it will be great to have a laugh and it's different to most superhero movies around."

The Dunga Derby is the RFAC's biggest annual fundraiser, with each of the 50 teams required to raise a minimum of $2000 before the four-day rally starts on August 2.

Rebecca said the team decided to join the dunga community after seeing how they helped made a positive change in the lives of local residents living with life-limiting medical conditions.

The charity has assisted over 40 families since it started three years ago by paying for things like hospital stays, medical treatments, supplying life-saving medical equipment and much more.

"You have all your causes out there that are definitely worthwhile but this one is closer to home with it supporting just the Fraser Coast community," Rebecca said

"Everybody struggles with day-to-day life and the cost of living and what not but at the end of the day you have to sit and think how lucky we are.

"To help people that are a lot less fortunate, especially medically, is a really great thing to do."

The screening is sponsored by BigScreen Cinemas. Anyone who would like to support the team can donate at the AES office or find #44derbydore on Facebook.

