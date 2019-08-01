Dealer’s embarrassing dashcam mistake

Probably not the smartest move. Picture: South Wales Police

Probably not the smartest move. Picture: South Wales Police

On a bright autumn's day in the tiny Welsh town of Aberdare, one small-time drug dealer was going about his work when he made an astonishing blunder that would end his career.

Police in the valleys of South Wales pulled over Scott Curtis in September, but as they approached the 45-year-old's Ford Focus, they noticed something strange.

They saw the Welshman lobbing small bags out of his window, which the officers later discovered were filled with heroin and cocaine.

Naturally, they took Curtis into custody believing he was a dealer, but the Welshman was not going to give himself up so easily.

Probably not the smartest move. Picture: South Wales Police

He repeatedly denied that it was him that threw the drugs out of the window of his car, and when cornered, he switched tactics - saying the drugs were for his personal use.

However, when the police officers took a closer look at the incriminating yellow Ford Focus, they noticed Curtis had installed a dashcam.

When they played the footage stored on the camera, police officers found Curtis had caught himself red-handed by filming himself making a drug deal.

The footage begins with Curtis polishing his car before he's interrupted by a Nokia ringtone.

When he answers, he can be heard asking a customer when and where they want to meet. He also laughs as he clarifies what drugs he sells.

"I don't do Valium, gear (heroin) I do," he can be heard saying.

He then agrees a price of "three for 25".

"All right then butt (Welsh slang for mate), I'll see you in 10 minutes," he says before leaning over and staring directly into the camera as he finishes polishing his car.

Scott Curtis has been jailed for two years and six months. Picture: South Wales Police

Detective Constable Steve Woolley told reporters Curtis was stunned when cops played the footage back to him.

"Scott tried his best to get away with his crimes," he said. "He threw drugs from his vehicle and then claimed that it was all for personal use.

"But when we played back his own dashcam footage, I don't think he could quite believe it himself."

After Curtis's arrest, officers executed a warrant to search his Aberdare home where they also found cannabis plants.

Curtis was jailed for two years and six months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after admitting possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and producing cannabis.