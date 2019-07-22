Dealing dad sold ice to pay son’s drug debts, court hears

A MAN who flew to Darwin to sell drugs to pay down debts for his meth dealing son after the younger man was arrested has been released from jail after 14 months time served.

Anthony Bennett, 50, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to two counts of possessing methamphetamine following his arrest in May last year.

The court heard Bennett's son, Daniel, was arrested on February 27 after he was "virtually caught red-handed" smuggling more than 300g of meth from Adelaide to Darwin.

Three days later, Anthony Bennett flew to Darwin with 141.69g of meth to pass on to one of Daniel Bennett's contacts in exchange for $24,000 he planned to use to pay off his son's drug debts back in Adelaide.

Then in May, Anthony Bennett again packed his bag with ice and flew to Darwin where he spent three days selling the drugs to his son's former customers in exchange for $14,120 cash and $15,000 in stolen jewellery.

In sentencing Anthony Bennett to two years' jail, suspended after 14 months, Justice Jenny Blokland said she accepted while "his involvement commenced with trying to help his son … it cannot be forgotten he did play a crucial role in the supply chain".

In a letter tendered to the court Daniel Bennett said his dad was "honest, generous and hardworking" and had supported him "even though (he) acknowledges he has not made good choices".

Daniel Bennett was sentenced to four years and 10 months in jail in October last year.