Dean: This precinct is going to "spiral out of control”

THE Fraser Coast Sports Precinct is an ever-increasing, unneeded expense according to Jannean Dean.

A long-term opponent of the project, the Glenn Lazarus Team member said there was still far too many unanswered questions surrounding the precinct.

Councillor Paul Truscott will table a motion to allocate $7.5 million to bulk earthworks and site preparation at Thursday's council meeting, but Mrs Dean said there is still not enough detail.

Mrs Dean highlighted the lack of a business plan, a private residence near the site and a lack of community support as three major issues.

RELATED CONTENT

She said she would prefer to see the $10 million quarantined for the sports precinct be invested in the improvement of existing fields.

"Regional participation continues to grow, so I'd like to see money invested in these fields," she said.

"People have their backs up as its been shoved down their throats.

"There hasn't been any community consultation, there's no talk of where the money will come from, what happens with the affluent water systems and the house which is still privately owned.

"Why aren't they eliminating these questions?"

Mrs Dean questioned whether the current plan accounted for sufficient parking, and said the project would "spiral out of control".

"We're putting so much extra energy into it, but something isn't quite right about it," she said.

"If they did it differently people might be pleased."

At an open meeting on October 13, Mayor Chris Loft suggested sporting clubs approach schools to make use of their facilities.

Mrs Dean said she had spoken to several school principals who wanted to see that idea explored further.

In terms of the sports precinct's Nikenbah location, Mrs Dean questioned whether or not it was an appropriate site.

"What about other regions? Is Hervey Bay really the best place for it or could it be better in Howard?" she said.

"They haven't done anything about that."

Mrs Dean also challenged Crs Truscott, Darren Everard, and Stuart Taylor to a public debate about the precinct.