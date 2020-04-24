Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ANZAC Diary – Wendy Essery with the diary of Private Reginald Lyons Donkin. Photo: Cody Fox
ANZAC Diary – Wendy Essery with the diary of Private Reginald Lyons Donkin. Photo: Cody Fox
News

DEAR DIARY: Bay woman shares treasured ANZAC writings

Stuart Fast
24th Apr 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY BAY resident Wendy Essery says it is more important than ever to keep the memory of Anzac alive.

She does this through preserving the diary of Australian soldier Private Reginald Lyons Donkin, the man she would have known as her great uncle had he not been killed at Gallipoli.

His diary was written on scraps of paper and is now held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra with Ms Essery retaining a copy.

Private Donkin’s diary details the Gallipoli landings and subsequent fighting.

“On reaching the shore we had no landing plank so we had to drop into the water waist deep, and even while we landed we had our first shell,” it read.

“A few dead lay about the beach in distorted heaps, and the ground was trodden up and equipment was lay about in disorder.

“All day I never saw any of our own officers – all out of action, dead or wounded and the sergeants also.”

He later describes the aftermath while being treated for injuries on a hospital ship.

“The everlasting sight of wounded and very often dead had a worse effect on me than the battle itself,” he wrote.

“The horrors of the trenches Sunday night comprised with the sights here have unnerved me completely.”

Private Donkin was killed in action at Lone Pine, August 15 1915.

anzac day anzac day 2020 anzac day fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused killer’s first court date since grisly dig

        premium_icon Accused killer’s first court date since grisly dig

        News Police scoured the Maryborough tip after information suggested her body was dumped in a bin in Torquay

        NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: How coronavirus spread through Fraser Coast

        Health A deep dive into the coast's COVID-19 statistics revealed information

        CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        premium_icon CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        News A Maryborough man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash

        Stranded Scotsman using extra time to help feed Coast families

        premium_icon Stranded Scotsman using extra time to help feed Coast...

        News Being stranded because of coronavirus doesn’t mean you can’t help the community.

        • 24th Apr 2020 5:00 AM