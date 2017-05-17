Dear Origin legend Cooper Cronk: My club needs you

This is Cooper Cronk doing something talented against Newcastle. I'd rather see him doing something talented for Newcastle.

THIS is an open letter to Storm sensation Cooper Cronk, from a bedraggled, beleaguered Newcastle Knights fan.

We need you. Our team needs you. Dammit, the city needs you.

I know you want to live in Sydney to be near your beautiful wife-to-be, but Newcastle is just a couple of hours away from the city.

And if you come play for us, we'll pay for as many airfares between the two cities as you like.

Really. I'm not officially apart of the Knights, but I feel confident they would support that offer.

If you can convince James Graham to join our side, they might even purchase a helicopter to fly you guys in before game day every week. It will be like fly-in, fly-out work, but for footballers.

I don't know if you've noticed, but my darling Knights have had a lean few years.

We've been hit by a few well documented set backs in that time.

But I know our team. I know the town. All we need a bit of a boost and we could be winning premiership titles again.

And you know our town knows how to properly worship a talented number 7 - we've had plenty of practise in that department over the years.

Already this year we have doubled the amount of wins we had last year.

I feel confident we could even triple or quadruple that result by the time the season is through.

I know you've enjoyed plenty of success with the Storm and with Queensland (and look how generous I'm being in being willing to overlook the fact that you're a Queenslander).

But the Knights will offer you a brand new challenge and a chance to lift the young players around you to new heights.

You would be our hero. We would be suitably devoted, I assure you.

I know you're 34 and probably thinking about the end of your career and where you'd like to finish up.

Rest assured, the last year of your career (or beyond if we can talk you into it) would be well spent on the beaches of Newcastle and soaking up the cheers from around our stadium in Newcastle.

We have the most loyal fans in the league and they deserve to see you in red and blue.

I for one think you would look very dapper.

Please think about it. I'm sure all us Knights fans would chip in a few dollars to make it happen.

Thanks and deepest regards,

A true blue Knights fanatic.