VOTE NOW: M is for Maryborough!
COME on Fraser Coast, it's time to back Maryborough!
Our beautiful Heritage City with its freshly finished world-class war memorial, Mary Poppins themed traffic lights and mural trail could be showcased to the nation should Sunrise television crews stop in for their A-Z Australian tour.
It's between us and Mackay and the whichever gets the most votes wins.
National television exposure less than a week out from the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can only be good for our region.
They've already seen our magnificent humpback whales on their 'H' stop to Hervey Bay.
Let's show Australia why the Fraser Coast truly is the best place to live and visit.
