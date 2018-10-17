VOTE NOW: M is for Maryborough!

COME on Fraser Coast, it's time to back Maryborough!

Our beautiful Heritage City with its freshly finished world-class war memorial, Mary Poppins themed traffic lights and mural trail could be showcased to the nation should Sunrise television crews stop in for their A-Z Australian tour.

It's between us and Mackay and the whichever gets the most votes wins.

Relish Festival - Amber Tucker (Fraser Coast Tourism & Events) and chef Gavan Chin (The Federal Hotel) with produce and food to highlight this years Relish Festival. Alistair Brightman

National television exposure less than a week out from the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can only be good for our region.

They've already seen our magnificent humpback whales on their 'H' stop to Hervey Bay.

Mary Poppins themed lights at Kent and Richmond Sts in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

Let's show Australia why the Fraser Coast truly is the best place to live and visit.

Click on the post below to vote.