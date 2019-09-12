Death of star’s sister a ‘perfect storm’

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson with his sister Félicité. Picture: Instagram

Louis Tomlinson's 18-year-old sister accidentally overdosed an inquest in London heard.

According to The Sun, teen Felicite Tomlinson was found lifeless with "white lips" the morning after she snorted cocaine with a friend.

Emergency services rushed to save the aspiring fashion designer but it was too late and she was pronounced dead inside her West London flat in March this year.

Inner West London Coroner's Court heard the teen had a long history of drug use after the death of her mum Johannah Deakin, who died from leukaemia in 2016.

Relatives were at the inquest today, however former One Direction star and X Factor judge Louis did not attend.



Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe, recorded a misadventure verdict.

"She was an individual who took drugs deliberately and has succumbed to their said effects accidentally.

Louis Tomlinson's sister Félicité died at age 18 after ingesting a cocktail of drugs including numerous lines of cocaine. Picture: Instagram

"I find no evidence this was a deliberate act to end her life."

During the inquest, Dr Paul Eulinger said in a statement: "She admitted she didn't want to give up drugs and she knew it could kill her."

Brother Louis's agony was laid bare in the inquest as his multiple attempts to get her clean were revealed, with the star often accompanying her to doctor's appointments.

But despite his attempts, the young woman at one point declared she was thinking of moving onto hard drug heroin.

Felicite, also known as Fizzy by her friends, was diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD, borderline personality disorder, an eating disorder and poly-substance abuse while in rehab in Egypt.

But she left rehab early after getting drug free in November last year - once again getting in touch with friends who took drugs with her.

Clinic boss Dr Oscar D'Agnone told the inquest: "She returned before we advised. People sometimes think that they are better than they really are."

GRIM DISCOVERY

Tragically, the young woman was found unresponsive by friend Zainab Mohammed on March 13 this year.

The inquest heard the school friends had taken cocaine the night before the teen's death.

In a harrowing testimony, Zainab said she didn't know how many lines the 18-year-old had taken.

She told the inquest: "We both did lines. I went to bed and I saw Fizzy do more lines. I fell asleep.

"The alarm went off and Fizzy was beside me in the living room. I noticed that her lips were whiteish."

Zainab called emergency services and was told to put her on the floor and do CPR until medics arrived.

IN HER WORDS

Félicité Tomlinson spoke about depression and addiction before her untimely death

She was an aspiring fashion designer, much-loved sister with the world at her feet. But Felicite, affectionately nicknamed Fizzy, was battling a drug addiction and PTSD after the death of her mother just three years ago.

And just months before her death, the 18-year-old spoke about the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction.

Writing online to her millions of followers, the teen said: "I think there is a lot of stigma around addiction and the disease of addiction is misunderstood. Depression and anxiety is less stigmatised but there is still a lot of stigma around other mental illnesses."

Louis Tomlinson's half-sister Félicité with the One Direction star in happier times. Picture: Instagram

And replying to fans in January about depression, she told them: "Everyone struggles with things in life especially if they suffer a huge loss or life changing event …"

Felicite's father Mark Tomlinson, a trade sales officer, paid tribute to his "much loved daughter and sister" who had from an early age "established herself as mischievous and wonderful with children."

Mr Tomlinson added: "Felicite had huge hopes and aspirations for her future, a lot of which were beginning to come to fruition at her untimely passing. She is missed by all who knew and loved her."

Just days after her death, big brother Louis paid tribute to his teen sister, with a family source saying: "Felicite was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family.

"She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady."

Louis had cancelled his appearance on the BBC's Comic Relief broadcast after being told of his half-sister's death.

Paying tribute at the time of her death, Felicite's sister, Phoebe said: " You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried."

Felicite, who had 404,000 Twitter followers, moved to the capital to develop her career in fashion and social media projects.

She was also planning to write a book.

